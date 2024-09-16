Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

RVSB opened at $4.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.37 million, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.77. Riverview Bancorp has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $6.57.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Riverview Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RVSB Free Report ) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 902,739 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.28% of Riverview Bancorp worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.