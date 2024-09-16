Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives $51.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at $835,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $1,719,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,532,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $71,988,000 after purchasing an additional 247,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 8.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 195,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 15,454 shares during the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.45. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $48.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.33. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.00%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

