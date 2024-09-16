Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Insider Charles Collier Sells 15,454 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) insider Charles Collier sold 15,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $15,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $233,350.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $74.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.69. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 2.06. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.33 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 1.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,716,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,096,000 after purchasing an additional 159,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,946,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,560,000 after buying an additional 92,658 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,349,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,925 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 25.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,091,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,386,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Roku from $89.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Macquarie cut their target price on Roku from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Roku from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

