Royal Bank of Canada Boosts IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target to $20.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

IBEX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.61. The company has a market cap of $336.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IBEX has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $20.02.

Get IBEX alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IBEX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBEX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in IBEX by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IBEX by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in IBEX by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 35,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 17,521 shares during the last quarter. Circumference Group LLC purchased a new stake in IBEX in the fourth quarter valued at $7,842,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $920,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.