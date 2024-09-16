Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $167.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.94. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $173.37.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises
In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,629.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $919,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,164.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCL. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.13.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
