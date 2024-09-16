Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) SVP Sells $120,481.20 in Stock

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) SVP Daniel Breeze sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $120,481.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,648.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Royal Gold Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $143.19 on Monday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $145.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.84.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 47.20%.

RGLD has been the subject of several research reports. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Institutional Trading of Royal Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 13,938.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 15,193 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter worth $15,559,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter worth $627,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter worth $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

