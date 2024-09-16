Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Shares Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 9.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 667,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after buying an additional 59,308 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 83,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 52,873 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 938,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,669,000 after buying an additional 316,767 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 290,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 48,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in Royce Value Trust by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 200,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 58,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RVT opened at $15.03 on Monday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $16.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.78.

Royce Value Trust Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%.

In related news, President Christopher D. Clark acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $51,680.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 36,057 shares in the company, valued at $548,066.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Royce Value Trust

(Free Report)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.