Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Stock Holdings Decreased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RYAN. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RYAN opened at $64.08 on Monday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $69.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 120.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.02%.

In related news, EVP Jeremiah Rawlins Bickham sold 26,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,709,866.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,397.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ryan Specialty news, EVP Jeremiah Rawlins Bickham sold 26,233 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,709,866.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,397.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,532.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,107,136 shares of company stock valued at $131,860,032. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on RYAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

