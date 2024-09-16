Sangoma Technologies (SANG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 18th. Analysts expect Sangoma Technologies to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SANG opened at $5.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.93. Sangoma Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

