Sangoma Technologies (STC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 18th. Analysts expect Sangoma Technologies to post earnings of C($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Sangoma Technologies Trading Up 6.4 %

CVE:STC opened at C$3.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a P/E ratio of 997.50. Sangoma Technologies has a 1 year low of C$2.53 and a 1 year high of C$5.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.99.

Insider Transactions at Sangoma Technologies

In related news, Senior Officer Nenad Corbic sold 3,500 shares of Sangoma Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total value of C$25,291.00.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

