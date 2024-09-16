Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Position Increased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,455 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $6,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,066,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,280,000 after acquiring an additional 33,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sanofi by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,594,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,232 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 43.1% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,951,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,141 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 26.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,214,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,950,000 after buying an additional 673,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,760,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,918,000 after buying an additional 71,713 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $57.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.17. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $58.97. The firm has a market cap of $144.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

