SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,227 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the first quarter valued at $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 892.3% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 1,270.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SAP in the first quarter valued at $29,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

SAP Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SAP opened at $221.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.45. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $126.75 and a fifty-two week high of $222.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

