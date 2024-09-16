SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,368,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,763,691,000 after acquiring an additional 88,339 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 54.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,302 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 15.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,190,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,654,000 after purchasing an additional 159,433 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,079,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SBA Communications by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 986,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,773,000 after buying an additional 33,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $71,363.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,084.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $71,363.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,084.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $11,048,327.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,328,521.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $242.95 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $183.64 and a 1 year high of $258.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.17. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.56). SBA Communications had a net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Articles

