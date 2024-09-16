Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Holdings Increased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $101.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.32. The company has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $105.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

