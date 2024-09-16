Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,378,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,598 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,218,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,127,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,502,000 after purchasing an additional 628,056 shares in the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,101,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3,697.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,499,000 after buying an additional 381,954 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $78.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $79.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.08.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

