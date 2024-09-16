SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock Position Boosted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 6,277.8% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in SEI Investments by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.25.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $66.82 on Monday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $52.19 and a twelve month high of $72.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.50 and a 200-day moving average of $67.25.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $518.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 61,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $4,108,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,504,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,488,637.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $4,108,960.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,504,285 shares in the company, valued at $505,488,637.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 44,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $2,983,210.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,605,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,745,715.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,277,605. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

