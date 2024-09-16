Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Shares of NYSE:SQNS opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $2.97.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 1,229.91% and a negative net margin of 140.08%. The company had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 million. Analysts expect that Sequans Communications will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQNS. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

