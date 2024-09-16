Short Interest in Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Decreases By 39.7%

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the August 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Acadian Timber Price Performance

Shares of ACAZF stock opened at $12.88 on Monday. Acadian Timber has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $14.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.74.

Acadian Timber Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2118 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.37%.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

