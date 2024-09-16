Short Interest in Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Declines By 14.5%

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 272,800 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the August 15th total of 318,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Adial Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ADIL opened at $1.08 on Monday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $4.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38.
Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.20). Equities research analysts predict that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.
