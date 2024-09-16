Short Interest in Ain Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AINPF) Decreases By 38.1%

Ain Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AINPFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the August 15th total of 113,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AINPF opened at $64.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.70 and its 200 day moving average is $64.70. AIN has a 1 year low of $56.70 and a 1 year high of $64.70.

Ain Holdings Inc engages in the dispensing pharmacy, and drug and cosmetic store businesses primarily in Japan. The company's Dispensing Pharmacy segment operates dispensing pharmacies; sells generic drugs; and provides staff dispatching and introduction services, as well as consulting services.

