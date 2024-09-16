Short Interest in Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Expands By 41.5%

Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the August 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 116.0 days.

Ascom Stock Performance

Shares of Ascom stock opened at $6.50 on Monday. Ascom has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.74.

About Ascom

Ascom Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions worldwide. The company offers nurse call and monitoring systems, including teleCARE IP that provides wireless nurse call, alerts, messaging, monitoring, and wander management solution; and Telligence, a patient response system.

