Short Interest in Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Expands By 41.5%

Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the August 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 116.0 days.
Ascom Stock Performance
Shares of Ascom stock opened at $6.50 on Monday. Ascom has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.74.
About Ascom
