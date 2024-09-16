Short Interest in Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) Decreases By 30.5%

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the August 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Color Star Technology Stock Up 18.2 %
NASDAQ:ADD opened at $1.43 on Monday. Color Star Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33.
About Color Star Technology
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Color Star Technology
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- What is a support level?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Color Star Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Color Star Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.