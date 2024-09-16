Short Interest in Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) Decreases By 30.5%

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the August 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Color Star Technology Stock Up 18.2 %

NASDAQ:ADD opened at $1.43 on Monday. Color Star Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

