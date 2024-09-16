Short Interest in Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Expands By 50.0%

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Community Bancorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CMTV opened at $16.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.02.

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.87 million during the quarter. Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 21.48%.

Community Bancorp Increases Dividend

Community Bancorp Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a boost from Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides financial services to individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities in northern and central Vermont. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as standby letters of credit; and business checking and other deposit accounts, cash management services, repurchase agreements, ACH and wire transfer services, card processing, and remote deposit capture.

