Short Interest in Dongfang Electric Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:DNGFF) Grows By 50.0%

Dongfang Electric Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:DNGFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Dongfang Electric Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DNGFF opened at $1.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17. Dongfang Electric has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $1.58.

About Dongfang Electric

Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and sale of power generation equipment in China and internationally. It operates through five segments: Renewable Energy Equipment, Clean and Efficient Energy Equipment, Engineering and Trade, Modern Manufacturing Services Industry, and Emerging Growth Industry.

