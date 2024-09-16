Short Interest in Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Expands By 51.2%

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,800 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the August 15th total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Fujitsu Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of FJTSY stock opened at $20.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 0.88. Fujitsu has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $21.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC's, desktop PC's, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.

