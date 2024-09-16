Short Interest in iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Rises By 13.2%

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,900 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the August 15th total of 79,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

iBio Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of IBIO opened at $1.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. iBio has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $8.57.

Get iBio alerts:

iBio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision antibodies in the United States. It offers IBIO-100, a preclinical anti-fibrotic program for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and EngageTx platform, which provides an optimized CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel.

Receive News & Ratings for iBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.