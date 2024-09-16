Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Drops By 20.0%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $489,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,562,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 88.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PSCD opened at $107.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.42. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $78.94 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.73.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.3318 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

