Short Interest in Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) Drops By 19.4%

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the August 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Kidpik Stock Up 10.0 %

Shares of PIK opened at $2.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 3.12. Kidpik has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

Get Kidpik alerts:

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter. Kidpik had a negative net margin of 88.82% and a negative return on equity of 914.46%.

About Kidpik

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. It offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kidpik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidpik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.