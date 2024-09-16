Short Interest in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Drops By 19.1%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,010,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the August 15th total of 33,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Li Auto from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Li Auto from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Li Auto from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Li Auto from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 58.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Li Auto by 1,707.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 20.6% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LI opened at $19.12 on Monday. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

