Short Interest in Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) Declines By 22.4%

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the August 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Ucommune International Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ UK opened at $1.44 on Monday. Ucommune International has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97.

Ucommune International Company Profile

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

