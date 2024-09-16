Short Interest in Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) Declines By 22.4%

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the August 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Ucommune International Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ UK opened at $1.44 on Monday. Ucommune International has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97.
Ucommune International Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ucommune International
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Ucommune International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ucommune International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.