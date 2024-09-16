Short Interest in Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI) Declines By 21.7%

Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 495,200 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the August 15th total of 632,600 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 916,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Upexi Stock Performance

UPXI stock opened at $0.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Upexi has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.42.

Get Upexi alerts:

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Upexi had a negative return on equity of 54.97% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $14.45 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upexi

About Upexi

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Upexi stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Upexi, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UPXI Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Upexi as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.