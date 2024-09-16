Short Interest in Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI) Declines By 21.7%

Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 495,200 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the August 15th total of 632,600 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 916,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
UPXI stock opened at $0.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Upexi has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.42.
Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Upexi had a negative return on equity of 54.97% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $14.45 million for the quarter.
Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.
