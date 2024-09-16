Short Interest in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Drops By 29.8%

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 434,400 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the August 15th total of 619,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,060,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGLT opened at $62.72 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $63.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.31 and a 200-day moving average of $58.60.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 527.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 381.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 882.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.