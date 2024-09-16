Short Interest in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Drops By 29.8%

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 434,400 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the August 15th total of 619,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,060,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ VGLT opened at $62.72 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $63.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.31 and a 200-day moving average of $58.60.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.
About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
