Short Interest in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA) Decreases By 37.5%

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTMA opened at $11.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.03. Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $11.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition by 3.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Finally, Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,224,000. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology metals and energy transition metals sectors.

