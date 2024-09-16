Short Interest in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Grows By 47.0%

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the August 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

Shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN stock opened at $66.83 on Monday. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1 year low of $63.55 and a 1 year high of $85.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.39.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $2.2149 dividend. This is a boost from X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

About X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN

