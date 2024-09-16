Short Interest in Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Rises By 17.7%

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the August 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Stock Performance

Shares of ZIONL stock opened at $25.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.61. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a $0.5998 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

