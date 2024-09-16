Short Interest in Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Rises By 17.7%

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the August 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Stock Performance
Shares of ZIONL stock opened at $25.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.61. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39.
Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a $0.5998 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.