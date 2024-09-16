Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SSTK

Shutterstock Stock Up 3.1 %

SSTK stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.48. Shutterstock has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $54.40.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.01). Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $220.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Shutterstock

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 31,733.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 313.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 69.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shutterstock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.