Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.17.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.
Shares of SBSW stock opened at $4.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.70. Sibanye Stillwater has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $6.99.
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
