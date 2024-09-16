Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.17.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 22,801,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,186,000 after buying an additional 416,399 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 3,256.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,315,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after buying an additional 5,156,931 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,335,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 526,724 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,123,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 90,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,007,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 349,835 shares during the last quarter. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBSW stock opened at $4.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.70. Sibanye Stillwater has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $6.99.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

