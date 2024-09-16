Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Bank of America

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.60.

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $91.15 on Friday. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $112.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.08.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total transaction of $670,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,070.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,439 shares of company stock worth $4,809,869. 3.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 25.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 76,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,376 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 22,482 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

See Also

