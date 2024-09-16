Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO) Receives $25.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.83.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Silvaco Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Silvaco Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Get Silvaco Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SVCO

Silvaco Group Stock Up 0.1 %

SVCO opened at $14.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.68. Silvaco Group has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $21.59.

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $14.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Silvaco Group will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvaco Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Silvaco Group during the second quarter worth $3,485,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,618,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silvaco Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Silvaco Group during the second quarter valued at about $3,469,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Silvaco Group during the second quarter worth about $402,000.

Silvaco Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silvaco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvaco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.