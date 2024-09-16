Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE) Senior Officer Sells C$52,500.00 in Stock

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Andrew Macritchie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$52,500.00.
Skeena Resources stock opened at C$11.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Skeena Resources Limited has a one year low of C$4.20 and a one year high of C$12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.48.
Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.30). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.4862973 EPS for the current year.
Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.
