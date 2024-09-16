Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE) Senior Officer Sells C$52,500.00 in Stock

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Andrew Macritchie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$52,500.00.

Skeena Resources Price Performance

Skeena Resources stock opened at C$11.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Skeena Resources Limited has a one year low of C$4.20 and a one year high of C$12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.48.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.30). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.4862973 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SKE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Skeena Resources from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Skeena Resources from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skeena Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SKE

Skeena Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.