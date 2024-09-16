SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Receives $14.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.80.

SWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on SolarWinds in a report on Friday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

SolarWinds stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. SolarWinds has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average of $11.92.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.67 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 2.96%. SolarWinds’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWI. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 282.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

