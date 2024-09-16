Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW) Short Interest Update

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Solid Power Stock Performance

Solid Power stock opened at $0.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19. Solid Power has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.30.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

