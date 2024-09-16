Southwestern Energy Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a report issued on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.93. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $7.80.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 48.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,752.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

