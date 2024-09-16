S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Increased to $610.00 by Analysts at Barclays

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $550.00 to $610.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of S&P Global to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $530.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $548.18.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $519.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $493.49 and a 200 day moving average of $451.92. The company has a market capitalization of $162.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $340.49 and a 52-week high of $524.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at $74,915,443.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 8,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

