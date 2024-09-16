Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 277,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,045 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $23,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,007,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,511,000 after acquiring an additional 79,322 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,315,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,091,000 after acquiring an additional 234,784 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 748,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,724,000 after acquiring an additional 55,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 745,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,373,000 after acquiring an additional 304,217 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,652,000.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

Spectrum Brands Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $92.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.85. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.27 and a 12-month high of $96.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $779.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.97 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.40%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.