Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Receives $2.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPWH shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Roth Capital raised Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Richard D. Mcbee bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 205,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,300.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Paul Stone acquired 39,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,396.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 904,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,558.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard D. Mcbee bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 205,608 shares in the company, valued at $524,300.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 106,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPWH opened at $2.93 on Friday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $110.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

