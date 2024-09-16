Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Receives $2.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.80.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPWH shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Roth Capital raised Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 106,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SPWH opened at $2.93 on Friday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $110.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.
