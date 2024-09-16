State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 23,855 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,855 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Clorox were worth $5,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,277,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,150,000 after purchasing an additional 48,632 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Clorox by 1,715.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,461,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,724 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $144,844,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,200,000 after acquiring an additional 120,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $128,382,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $166.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.15, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.24. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $167.75.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. Analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 252.85%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. TD Cowen began coverage on Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Argus upgraded Clorox to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

