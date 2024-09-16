State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,505 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $7,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAH. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $156.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.41. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $106.90 and a one year high of $164.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.14). Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $168.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $149,185.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,207.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

