Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STVN. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,275,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,439,000 after purchasing an additional 496,930 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,884,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,423,000 after purchasing an additional 29,450 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 763.9% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,824,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,558,000 after buying an additional 1,613,075 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,729,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,514,000 after buying an additional 200,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the second quarter worth about $30,477,000.

NYSE STVN opened at €19.27 ($21.18) on Monday. Stevanato Group has a 1 year low of €16.56 ($18.20) and a 1 year high of €35.56 ($39.08). The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €20.35 and a 200-day moving average price of €23.15.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported €0.09 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.10 ($0.11) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). The firm had revenue of €259.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €254.92 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

