Stifel Nicolaus Trims Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Target Price to $96.50

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $108.00 to $96.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $106.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.39.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VAC

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Up 2.7 %

VAC opened at $73.29 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $67.28 and a 1-year high of $108.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.89). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 56.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason P. Marino acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,719. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,527,000 after buying an additional 33,373 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,387,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,763,000 after buying an additional 66,362 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.